News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Craft Hill Closing; Copper Still Grill Opening
Craft Hill restaurant, next to the Krikorian theater, is closing, but Copper Still Grill was open for lunch (perhaps for a trial run), according to Old Monrovia merchant Pam Fitzpatrick.
https://goo.gl/D4XCmM
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/24/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment