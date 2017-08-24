News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Craft Hill Closing; Copper Still Grill Opening


Craft Hill restaurant, next to the Krikorian theater, is closing, but Copper Still Grill was open for lunch (perhaps for a trial run), according to Old Monrovia merchant Pam Fitzpatrick. https://goo.gl/D4XCmM

- Brad Haugaard
