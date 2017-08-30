News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Coming Up in Monrovia
Upcoming Monrovia activities:
~ Saturday, Sept. 9, 27th Annual Monrovia Car Show, Old Town Monrovia, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
~ Saturday, Sept. 9, Friends of the Monrovia Public Library Fall Book Sale, featuring children's books. Monrovia Library Community Room, Noon to 4 p.m. https://goo.gl/orgVCA
~ Saturday, Sept. 30, Monrovia Public Library Strategic Plan Kickoff Celebration, 321 S Myrtle Ave; 1 - 3 p.m. For more information call 256-8274 or visit https://goo.gl/pYQn4Q. The full Library Strategic Plan here: https://goo.gl/g3AqEX
Source: Becky Shevlin's monthly community calendar.
- Brad Haugaard
