Monrovia Police Chief - From Restaurant to Police Chief to Guitar Making
City of Monrovia Police Chief Jim Hunt has announced his plans to retire after 27 years in law enforcement. Chief Hunt will be retiring on Thursday, Nov. 2, after 26 years with the Monrovia Police Department. He has been with the City since July 1991, when he joined the force as a police officer. Since then, Chief Hunt has worked several specialized assignments throughout his career, including Bike Officer, Field Training Officer, Detective, Special Enforcement Team Sergeant, SWAT Team Sergeant, Community Policing Sergeant, and Regional Tactical Team Commander. Chief Hunt was also a Certified Drug Recognition Expert.
In 2002, Jim was promoted to Lieutenant, and in 2006, promoted to Captain, where he served as the Operations Division Commander and then the Services Division Commander. On May 1, 2011, he was promoted as Monrovia's eighth Chief of Police, and has served in this role for the last 6 ½ years. Jim has a Master's degree in Public Administration from the University of La Verne, and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy and the California Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training Command College.
Throughout his tenure with the Monrovia Police Department, Chief Hunt has worked to expand the City's Community Policing programs aimed at building relationships with community members and helping to find creative solutions to long-standing crime issues in the community. Under his leadership, Monrovia reached its lowest levels of crime in over 50 years. During his term as Chief, the Monrovia Police Department won the 2012 James Q. Wilson Community Policing Finalist Award from the California Police Chiefs Association for the Safe Neighborhoods program, the 2017 James Q. Wilson Community Policing Finalist Award from the California Police Chiefs Association for the Achieving Community Trust program, and the 2017 Cisco Community Policing Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the Achieving Community Trust program.
"Beyond the results and the awards and the recognition, what I will always remember about Jim is that fact that he is a truly good man," said City Manager Oliver Chi. "I have had the privilege of working closely with him during the past three years addressing a variety of organizational, operational, and community-wide law enforcement issues. And in that time, what I have seen first-hand is that Jim has an authentic desire to serve people, and he employs an approach that I would describe as being laced with humility. Jim is one of those rare, special people, and all of us here in Monrovia are truly blessed to have had him as our Chief of Police."
Prior to starting his law enforcement career, Jim owned and operated a restaurant in the City of Covina. He brought his service-oriented, small business experience to his work here in Monrovia, and has been instrumental in developing many community policing programs aimed at creating a premier quality of life for the citizens of Monrovia.
In retirement, Jim is looking forward to spending time with family, and particularly his new 10 month old grandson. Additionally, Jim will be kept busy in retirement making custom guitars, fighting off sharks while surfing, and making delicious gourmet pizza for his family and friends.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
