Monrovia Police Chief Retiring in November



Monrovia Police Chief Jim Hunt will retire on Nov. 2 of this year. Hunt started with the Monrovia Police Department in July of 1991 as a police officer and was promoted to Chief in 2011. https://goo.gl/bYuJS2

- Brad Haugaard
