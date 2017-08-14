News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian; Driving Drunk - Shirtless Drunk - Walking Drunk; Drunks and More Drunks; Robbed While Texting; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for August 10 - 13. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Vandalism
August 10 at 10:00 a.m., a vandalism was reported in the 500 block of S. Mountain. An employee at YWCA called the police to report that the men's restroom had been vandalized with a black marker. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 7:35 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of W. Olive. The officer recognized the driver from prior contacts and a computer check on the driver revealed he had several outstanding warrants. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 9:26 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Foothill and Highland conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 11:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Colorado regarding a subject laying on the sidewalk with no shirt on. The officers contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 2:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a subject almost being struck by a motorist in the 100 block of W. Palm Ave. The caller reported the subject was stumbling and appeared intoxicated. Officers located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested, taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 2:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a 9-1-1 hang-up. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject, further investigation revealed the subject could not care for himself. The subject was detained and taken into custody.
Evading a Peace Officer / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Receiving Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 7:20 p.m., police received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elfwood and Norumbega. When officers arrived and attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle fled. The vehicle failed to yield for a short distance and then stopped at a dead end. During the investigation the suspect admitted he was in possession of heroin and stealing mail.
Robbery
August 11 at 9:13 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a robbery in the 400 block of W. Colorado. The victim was walking down the street texting when a male black forcefully took his phone out of his hand and fled. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
August 12 at 2:48 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. A husband and wife had a verbal argument that escalated into a battery. The victim was punched twice in the face. When the officers arrived to the residence the husband had fled the scene. The victim refused medical treatment. An emergency protective order was granted and the suspect is being sought. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 12 at 4:48 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The caller reported a vehicle in the parking lot with a smashed window. The owner was located and some items were stolen from the vehicle. The victim parked and locked his vehicle and went inside the business to shop. The suspect used an unknown tool to gain entry into the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Fatal Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 11:41 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Duarte and Magnolia. A vehicle travelling east on Duarte struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Magnolia. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim conscious but seriously injured. He was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the vehicle was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 12:36 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 400 block of Monrovista. The male and female were involved in an argument after the male arrived home intoxicated and with their child. The male kicked and punched the victim and threw her on the ground while he was holding the child. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
