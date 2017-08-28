Monrovia Police: Attempted Playground Equipment Theft; Mid-Street Walker Arrested; He Didn't Want a Designated Driver; Flat-Tire Row

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 24-27. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Attempted Theft
August 24 at 6:30 a.m., an attempted theft was reported at a park playground in the 900 block of S. California. Sometime overnight, unknown suspects cut the bolts that secure a rocking playground fixture and attempted to flee with the city-owned property. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Walnut regarding a subject causing a disturbance at the location. The subject is residing in a converted carport at the location. A computer check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 1:07 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 900 block of S. California due to a recent theft attempt. The officer located a subject sleeping in a box in the parking lot. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. During a search incident to arrest, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine was found. The subject was arrested without incident.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 1:33 a.m., a subject entered the police station and then turned around and left without speaking to the records clerk. The subject was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and was acting odd. He left the station and walked south on Ivy, walking in the middle of the street. Officers were dispatched and they contacted the subject in the 600 block of S. Ivy. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for trespassing and he was arrested.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 2:03 a.m., dispatch received a call from a female resident in the 100 block of E. Colorado requesting help with her boyfriend. The caller stated her boyfriend was intoxicated and wanted to drive home. She stated that he was becoming agitated and aggressive. Officers arrived and contacted the couple. The male refused to get a ride home or to allow his girlfriend to drive. He then walked away from the officers. He was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
No-Trespassing Order / Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 10:11 a.m., a subject that has a no-trespassing order for a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington had returned to the location. The subject has been notified not to be at the location and this was the third time he has returned. The subject has stolen merchandise from the location. Officers responded and located the known subject walking towards his residence in the 1300 Block of S. Mayflower. He was arrested and the property was recovered.
Vandalism
August 26, at 11:30 a.m., a resident from the 1200 block of S. Myrtle called police to state that several vehicles parked on the street had flat tires. When the Officer arrived, it was discovered the tires had been slashed. At 12:00 a.m., a resident in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle called to report that several vehicles parked on that street had flat tires. The officer arrived and found the tires on the vehicles had also been slashed. The incidents occurred sometime overnight. The investigations are continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 12:03 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle fail to stop for a red signal at Lime and Myrtle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and noticed the driver showed signs of intoxication and impairment. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested and taken into custody.
