Monrovia Police: Burglar Smashes Piggy Banks; Theft from Vehicle - Window Left Open; He Accidentally Paid for Her Purchase

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 21-23. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 406 service events, resulting in 60 investigations.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
August 21 at 4:04 p.m., officers responded to the report of a located stolen vehicle parked on the street in the 100 Block of El Nido. The vehicle was located by a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department airship through LoJack. Monrovia officers arrived and recovered the unoccupied stolen vehicle.
Theft From a Vehicle
August 22 at 2:50 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported at a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Foothill. The victim parked her vehicle in the lot and went into the business. When she returned to her vehicle, she found someone had entered the vehicle and items were missing. She reported that she had left a window partially down. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 3:45 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported to police. An officer responded and located the driver at Mountain and Foothill. The officer observed the driver swerving from side to side in the number two lane. He stopped the vehicle for the vehicle code violation. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Fraud Investigation
August 22 at 5:13 p.m., a fraud incident was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim inadvertently left his wallet at the cash register and left the store. The female suspect behind him in line picked up the wallet and paid for her purchase, using the victim's credit card. The suspect then went to another business in Monrovia and made additional purchases. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 23 at 2:37 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of N. Primrose. The resident had just returned home and saw that her house had been ransacked. Two laptop computers, several pieces of jewelry, and checkbooks were taken. The suspect(s) also smashed two piggy banks belonging to the children who live at the location. The suspect(s) entered through an unlocked door. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft / Felony Vandalism
August 23 at 2:30 p.m., a car dealership in the 1800 block of S. Shamrock reported that the windows on two vehicles had been shattered. When they inspected the vehicles, they realized the lockboxes for the vehicles were missing, they had been attached to the windows. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
August 23 at 7:39 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Duarte Road on the report of subjects loitering and drinking alcohol in front of a business. While at the location, officers detained one of the subjects, who had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest
August 23 at 7:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vacant building in the 200 block of S. Madison on the report of someone possibly trespassing inside. Officers checked the building, but did not locate anyone inside. While checking the area, they located a subject who was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
