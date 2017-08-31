News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Training Monrovians for Community Leadership
If you'd like to be a Monrovia community leader, this may be for you, the Monrovia Area Partnership leadership academies, one for adults and one for youth.
https://goo.gl/HXz2Eo
- Brad Haugaard
8/31/2017
