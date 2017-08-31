News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Training Monrovians for Community Leadership


If you'd like to be a Monrovia community leader, this may be for you, the Monrovia Area Partnership leadership academies, one for adults and one for youth. https://goo.gl/HXz2Eo

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)