Monrovia Police Department Honors Its Employees

The Monrovia Police Department will recognize the accomplishments of fourteen of its employees on Thursday, August 31, at 5 p.m. in the City of Monrovia Council Chambers. Two recipients will be awarded the Life Saving Medal, four recipients will be awarded the Medal of Merit and eight recipients will be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for their exceptional work, their dedication to the Monrovia Police Department and their commitment to the community of Monrovia.
The Honorees are:
Life Saving Medal
Agent Seth Hermes
Officer Taylor Anaya
Medal of Merit
Sergeant Daniel Verna
Agent Luis Villalobos
Officer David Andrew
Officer Oliver Medina
Distinguished Service Medal
Lieutenant Jaime Alfaro
Lieutenant Heath Harvey
Lieutenant Patricia Newton
Lieutenant Roberto Wilken
Office Administrator Lori Le Veque
Lead Parking Control Officer Lori Bashford
Police Communications Operator Laura Donchig
Police Communications Operator Rhonda Reynolds
Source: Monrovia Police Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
