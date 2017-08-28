News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Jewish Federation Opens Harvey Relief Fund
The Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys has opened a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to assist those affected by the hurricane.
To donate, mail, call or drop-off contributions at the Jewish Federation (Attn: Hurricane Harvey Relief, 114A W. Lime Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016), or donate to Jewish Federation of North America at https://jewishfederations.org. Click Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey. All funds will go to welfare agencies in the affected areas serving both the Jewish and general communities. The Jewish Federation will absorb all administrative costs. For more information contact the Jewish Federation at 445-0810 or email federation@jewishsgpv.org.
- Brad Haugaard
