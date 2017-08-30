News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Stock in Monrovia's AeroVironment Shoots Up.



Stock in Monrovia-based drone maker AeroVironment is up very nicely on better-than-Wall-Street-expected first quarter results. Up 15.58 percent today as of this writing. https://goo.gl/ZCdVCY

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)