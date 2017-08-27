Considering the heat wave coming our way, I thought it might be wise to be familiar with the symptoms of heat exhaustion. (After heat exhaustion comes heat stroke, which can be deadly.)
Here they are:
- Faintness or dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Heavy sweating often accompanied by cold, clammy skin
- Weak, rapid pulse
- Pale or flushed face
- Muscle cramps
- Headache
- Weakness or fatigue
Here's more detail from Mayo Clinic, as well as first aid tips: https://goo.gl/O0YM0y
- Brad Haugaard
