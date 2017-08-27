News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion


Considering the heat wave coming our way, I thought it might be wise to be familiar with the symptoms of heat exhaustion. (After heat exhaustion comes heat stroke, which can be deadly.)

Here they are:

  • Faintness or dizziness
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Heavy sweating often accompanied by cold, clammy skin
  • Weak, rapid pulse
  • Pale or flushed face
  • Muscle cramps
  • Headache
  • Weakness or fatigue

Here's more detail from Mayo Clinic, as well as first aid tips: https://goo.gl/O0YM0y

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)