JFed Players Present 'Twilight Zone'
The JFed Players Community Theatre Ensemble's next production, Twilight Zone opens Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. The JFed Players is part of the Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys.
The four episodes, presented as four one-act plays with one intermission, will explore personal reactions to fear and loneliness, one even punctuated with a bit of humor.
Performance dates and times:
Saturday, October 7, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 8, 2 p.m. (followed by a reception at Villa Catrina Restaurant)
Tuesday, October 10, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m.
All performances will be held at:
The Clarke Center
400 Rolyn Place
Arcadia, CA 91006
For tickets and more information please go to www.jewishsgpv.org or contact the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
Source: press release
- Brad Haugaard
