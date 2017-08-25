News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Five Days of Triple-Digit Heat Ahead for Monrovia
Hot days ahead! Predictions of 97 Saturday, 102 Sunday, 106 Monday and Tuesday, 104 Wednesday, 102 Thursday, and 99 Friday.
https://goo.gl/0qMTb8
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/25/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment