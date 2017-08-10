Second Annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Fest Sept. 16

Ticket information and ticket purchases here: https://tinyurl.com/lbpv6xh
Bring valid photo identification and leave pets at home. Price of food is not included in admission. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and anything else you need to enjoy the evening outside. We can’t serve anyone who appears intoxicated, so please consume responsibly.
Station Square Park is at the Monrovia Metro Gold Line Station. Parking in the Metro lot is $3 per car. There is limited street parking.
Source: Monrovia Chamber of Commerce press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment