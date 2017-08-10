News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Second Annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Fest Sept. 16



The second annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Fest is coming September 16. Craft beer, wine sampling, food trucks and live music at Station Square Park from 5-8 p.m. with limited VIP admission with ticket from 4-5 p.m. For those 21 and older only. Proceeds will benefit the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. Music by the Swinging 8 Balls, followed by the popular headliner, No Duh, a No Doubt Tribute band.

Ticket information and ticket purchases here: https://tinyurl.com/lbpv6xh

Bring valid photo identification and leave pets at home. Price of food is not included in admission. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and anything else you need to enjoy the evening outside. We can’t serve anyone who appears intoxicated, so please consume responsibly.

Station Square Park is at the Monrovia Metro Gold Line Station. Parking in the Metro lot is $3 per car. There is limited street parking.

Source: Monrovia Chamber of Commerce press release

