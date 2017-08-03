News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Another Catalytic Converter Stolen; All Four Tires Stolen; Ex-Girlfriend Busts Window; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 31 – August 2. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 409 service events, resulting in 66 investigations.
Grand Theft
August 1 at 10:50 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of E. Lemon. The victim parked his vehicle in front of his residence overnight. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, he heard a loud noise from underneath his vehicle when he started the ignition and upon inspection saw the catalytic converter was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 8:26 p.m., dispatch received a call from a resident in the 200 block of E. Palm regarding a subject at the location refusing to leave. Officers were dispatched to the residence and advised the subject to leave. The subject left but later returned to the location and continued to be a disturbance. Officers were called back to the residence and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 1 at 10:52 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The victim called the police to report that his front window had just been shattered. Officers arrived to the location and determined the victim's ex-girlfriend went to the victim’s house and shattered his front window. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 2 at 9:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1300 block of S. Mountain on the report of a theft. The employee explained that the location is a vehicle storage lot for a local auto dealer. When employees arrived they noticed a new Dodge Challenger was missing all four of its tires and rims. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
August 2 at 4:49 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Monterey and Huntington Dr. One vehicle hit a parked vehicle and then rolled over. The driver admitted he had been drinking and he was taken to a hospital.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment