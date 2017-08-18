News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Big Shrim
Dinner at Big Shrimp, on the north side of Colorado about half a block east of Myrtle. Got two Cajun tacos for $10 and an iced tea for $2. It was good.
- Brad Haugaard
