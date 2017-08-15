Traffic Signals on Foothill May be 'Disoriented'; Solar Eclipse; Community Bike Ride; 'No Pucker Challenge'; Etc.

Monrovia Fire & Rescue takes 'No-Pucker Challenge'.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ You can view the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Library. There will be special glasses for viewing the eclipse, which will occur at 9:48 a.m., along with snacks and craft activities for kids.
~ LA County has been synchronizing the signals on Foothill from the west edge of Pasadena to Shamrock Avenue in Monrovia. Ultimately traffic flow should be better but in the short term "traffic signal timing could get a bit disoriented, which may impede traffic." Should be unscrambled within a month.
~ To celebrate the initial implementation of the Bicycle Master Plan, Monrovia is working with MoveMonrovia to host a Community Bike Ride, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. MoveMonrovia is making a bike jersey that can be purchased before the ride. It'll have the City logo on both shoulders, and a smaller US and California flags on the collar.
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue took the No Pucker Challenge to help raise funds and awareness for Niemann-Pick Type C. NPC is a progressive, and ultimately fatal disease also known as "childhood Alzheimer's" because it causes dementia as one of its symptoms. The challenge asks individuals to take a video of themselves eating a lemon, and then challenge three people to do the same to help find a cure for NPC. More info on NPC: https://www.hopeformarian.org/
~ The city is looking for a volunteer Old Town merchant to be the Old Town Merchant Film Liaison, helping coordinate between merchants and filming companies, which like Old Town's all-American feel.
~ Author Wendelin Van Draanen will be at the Library on Sept. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. She has written more than thirty books for young readers and teens, including the award-winning Sammy Keyes mystery series, the Shredderman books, The Secret Life of Lincoln Jones, and the novel Flipped, which was made into a 2010 movie directed by Rob Reiner. She also grew up in Monrovia. She'll discuss her latest novel, Wild Bird.
- Brad Haugaard
