Monrovia Police: Stolen Luggage Recovered; Two Catalytic Converters Stolen; Gas Siphoning; Counterfeit Money; Mailbox Explosion; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for August 7-9. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 447 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding the report of a grand theft from a vehicle. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim and a hotel staff member. The trunk of the vehicle had been left unsecured and an unknown suspect was seen removing the victim’s luggage from the trunk. The suspect took the bags into a room at the hotel. The officers went to the room and contacted a male subject inside. The bags were located, along with several other items that indicated credit cards were being made with stolen information obtained through mail. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Motorcycle
August 7 at 7:48 a.m., a motorcycle was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Encino Avenue. The victim parked and secured his motorcycle in the carport area at the location. When he returned to it the following morning, he discover his motorcycle was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 7 at 10:23 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Stedman Avenue. The victim went out to his vehicle and attempted to start it. As he started it, he heard a loud noise and then discovered that the catalytic converter had been removed from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 7 at 6:16 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim parked their Honda Accord in front of their house and sometime during the night someone stole the catalytic converter off of the car. The investigation is continuing.
Warrants / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspects Arrested
August 8 at 3:21 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Mountain and Foothill when he contacted two suspicious subjects in the area. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest and the other was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Sex Registration Violation – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 4:55 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a known sex registrant in the 500 block of E. Olive that he knew was in violation of failing to register as a sex offender. The subject was detained and arrested for the violation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 11:01 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a female suspect that had returned to retrieve items from a room. A grand theft of luggage from a vehicle had occurred at the hotel the day prior. The investigation led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of stolen mail and credit card fraud. During the investigation, officers received information that there was a female suspect that had fled the hotel before police arrived. The female suspect and a female friend had now returned to the hotel to retrieve items from the room. The clerk quickly called police, but the suspect fled. Officers detained the female friend and further investigation revealed she was in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. She was arrested and taken into custody. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 9 at 1:09 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported at a school in the 1000 block of S. Canyon Boulevard. The chain and lock were cut to a storage container on the lot. When the container was opened they found emergency earthquake supplies had been stolen.
Critical Missing Person Located
August 9 at 6:08 p.m., a male juvenile with autism was reported missing from a family member's residence in the 500 block of E. Walnut. Officers and the Foothills Air Support Team helicopter quickly responded to conduct an area check for the missing subject. The juvenile was located at a nearby residence he is familiar with and was reunited with family members.
Vehicle Tampering
August 9 at 6:57 p.m., a suspicious person was reported loitering near vehicles in a business parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington. The subject had left the area and was not located. A review of surveillance footage showed the suspect attempting to siphon gas out of four different vehicles into a large plastic water jug. The investigation is continuing.
Counterfeiting
August 9 at 7:45 p.m., a victim of counterfeiting called police to report an incident that occurred at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim claimed he had received counterfeit money when he returned merchandise to the store that he had previously purchased. The store was notified regarding the transaction and the money was collected for evidence. The U.S. Secret Service was notified of the crime and the investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
August 9 at 8:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shoplifting incident that just occurred in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The suspect took merchandise from a store without paying for the items. Officers located the suspect in the area and the store representative placed him under citizen's arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fight in Progress / Criminal Threats
August 9 at 9:04 p.m., a fight involving multiple subjects fighting in the middle of the street was reported in the area of California and Royal Oaks. Officers responded and found the majority of the people involved had dispersed. The investigation revealed a battery had occurred; however the victim and witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with providing any further information. There was an additional victim of criminal threats who was cooperative with officers; however the witnesses were not. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 9 at 10:25 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 300 block of Hillcrest. The suspects placed an object inside a mailbox, causing a small explosion that destroyed the mailbox. Two vehicles occupied by teenage suspects were seen speeding away, heading east on Hillcrest. The investigation is continuing.
