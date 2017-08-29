News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Water Rates to Jump $15-17 Per Month; Krikorian Being Sold; Etc.
In his weekly report City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Beginning in 2018 water rates are going up, for most residences between $15 - $17 a month. By fiscal year 2021/22, the cost for water is expected to increase by around $35 a month from what the typical residential customer pays today. The increases will go entirely to the San Gabriel Basin Watermaster and the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District. The Watermaster just bought 40.7 billion gallons of water at more than $100 million. All communities and agencies that use this water will split the cost.
~ The Krikorian Theatres is selling its Monrovia theater (along with others) to Texas based Studio Movie Grill, which is preparing for a big expansion into California. It plans enhancements at the Monrovia theater, including: reserved seating, exterior façade improvements, high-back reclining seats (which will decrease seating capacity but hopefully provide a better experience for movie goers. It hopes to have the initial upgrade complete in time for the December 15 release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
~ Monrovia crosswalks along Myrtle in Old Town, and westt to Primrose and east to Ivy, will be refreshed, which I take it to mean they'll get a bit of paint.
~ As a part of the Old Town Parking assessment that looked at current parking issues in our downtown area, it was recommended that parking time limits on portions of East Lime Avenue be modified from 90 Minutes to 3 Hours.
~ The second annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Festival is coming to Station Square Park on September 16 from 5-8 p.m. VIP admission with ticket from 4-5 p.m. More than 30 craft beers and wines, food trucks, music from the Swinging 8 Balls and "No Duh," the No Doubt tribute band. Price of food is not included in admission. Designated drivers will receive 5 free waters or sodas. Bring lawn chairs, blankets. Proceeds benefit the Monrovia Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. You gotta be at least 21 to get in. Ticket info: https://goo.gl/esiJ3W
~ The Monrovia Historical Museum invites you to help celebrate its 25th birthday on Oct. 1, at the museum facility (742 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia), from 1 to 4 p.m.
~ Free earthquake preparedness workshop with guest speaker Margaret Vinci from the California Institute of Technology on Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Room of the Monrovia Public Library. Click here to RSVP (required): http://www.mohpg.org/earthquake-rsvp.html
Brad Haugaard
