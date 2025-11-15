News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
Science for toddlers at the Library, Nov. 21
Hands-on science activities for preschoolers ages 2 to 5 at the Library’s Story Room on Friday, Nov. 21 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Biology, physics, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
at
11/15/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment