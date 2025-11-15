News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Science for toddlers at the Library, Nov. 21


Hands-on science activities for preschoolers ages 2 to 5 at the Library’s Story Room on Friday, Nov. 21 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Biology, physics, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required here

- Brad Haugaard

