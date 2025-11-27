Monrovia Police: Home Depot protest being investigated; Cops waited outside to snag thieves; Man and nude woman chasing each other; 6 vehicle burglaries; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 397 service events, resulting in 82 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
November 20 at 2:48 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and driver was contacted. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for her arrest. The passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 20 at 1:19 p.m., a theft was reported in a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers were outside the store when the suspects walked out. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist – Suspects Arrested
November 21 at 2:41 a.m., CHP officers requested the assistance from MPD in the area of Myrtle and Central. Officers arrived and determined CHP stopped a stolen vehicle on the freeway and the suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Two occupants were located and arrested. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 21 at 7:23 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported his parked vehicle was burglarized overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 21 at 11:45 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Lime reported jewelry was missing from her bedroom. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 7:28 p.m., officers patrolling the 700 block of W. Colorado saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
November 21 at 7:48 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Olive reported that a confrontation between her son and a neighbor turned physical. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The parties did not desire prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 10:34 p.m., officers patrolling the 100 block of W. Pomona saw several subjects loitering near a closed business. Officers made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had several warrants for his arrest. Further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 10:37 p.m., while patrolling the area of Foothill and Heliotrope saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 2:39 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and California when he saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Protest
November 22 at 12:56 p.m., officers were alerted to a protest at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and determined protesters were purchasing items, immediately returning them, and briefly blocked the entrances. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 8:13 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Mayflower, officers saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 10:47 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of E. Lime reported an intoxicated subject outside the business. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 11:57 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a suspicious subject checking door handles. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 1:06 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of Monterey reported hearing glass break and seeing someone climb into a vehicle. Officers arrived and located the suspect still inside the vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle did not belong to him and he was in possession of burglary tools. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
November 23 at 6:34 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of King reported his vehicle’s driver side window shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 23 at 7:23 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of King reported the passenger window to his vehicle was shattered overnight. Officers arrived and made contact with the resident. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 23 at 8:48 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of Sombrero. An investigation revealed the driver side window to the vehicle was shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 23 at 11:51 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Mayflower reported his vehicle was burglarized and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 23 at 11:58 a.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
November 23 at 6:42 p.m., several callers reported a fight in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the victim, but the suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 23 at 8:08 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 8:38 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Grand reported a male and an undressed female subject were out in the street chasing each other. Officers arrived and located both subjects. An investigation revealed the male and female subject were involved in a domestic violence incident. The female subject was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
November 23 at 8:46 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that her boyfriend had battered her the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
November 24 at 9:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Duarte regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived and located the unoccupied parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 24 at 9:48 a.m., a solo traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. The driver complained of pain. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Fraud
November 24 at 11:44 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Lemon reported that he was scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
November 24 at 12:02 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Almond was convinced to have energy efficient work done on her home. She was asked to provide a signature and later learned that signature was used to open accounts in her name. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
November 24 at 12:10 p.m., a mother reported her adult daughter missing. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 24 at 1:11 p.m., a theft was reported from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate
November 24 at 3:34 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Park Rose reported the license plate from his vehicle stolen and an unknown license plate was placed on his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening
November 24 at 5:07 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Valle Vista reported receiving threatening messages from a female subject. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order / Battery – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 7:34 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of E. Central. Officers arrived and determined a father and daughter were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. A computer search revealed a court order restrained her from being near him. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 8:33 p.m. a caller on the 210 freeway reported a motorist was driving recklessly, hit an embankment curb and blew through a stop sign. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and the driver outside the vehicle in the area of Colorado and Fifth. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 12:09 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a male subject punched the female subject in the face causing her injuries. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
November 25 at 9:09 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported receiving a call from a subject pretending to be employed by a loan company. An investigation revealed the victim gave the subject her bank information, cashed checks for them, and mailed them a money order. It was determined the checks were fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
November 25 at 9:16 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that during a protest their large business sign was damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 25 at 2:59 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 25 at 8:38 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report a traffic collision that occurred in the 200 block of Valle Vista. An investigation revealed she was backing out of her driveway when she struck a juvenile pedestrian. The juvenile was contacted and reported minor injuries.
