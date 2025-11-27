News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
Monrovia History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
About MonroviaNow
Happy Thanksgiving, Monrovia!
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Monrovia, from a grateful and furry resident! Oh, full disclosure: As some of you may have guessed from subtle clues in the image, this picture is
NOT
a real photograph; it was generated by AI. 😊
- Brad Haugaard
at
11/27/2025
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment