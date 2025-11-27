News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Happy Thanksgiving, Monrovia!

 

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Monrovia, from a grateful and furry resident! Oh, full disclosure: As some of you may have guessed from subtle clues in the image, this picture is NOT a real photograph; it was generated by AI. 😊

- Brad Haugaard

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices