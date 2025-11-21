- Brad Haugaard
Protest planned at Trader Joe's Headquarters
Members of the animal activist network, Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), will hold a protest at Trader Joe’s Monrovia headquarters, at 800 S. Shamrock Ave., on Nov. 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The demonstration is to protest the company's relationship with Petaluma Poultry, which the group accuses of cruelty to chickens. DxE is particularly objecting to the verdict in the trial (news account here) of Zoe Rosenberg, whom the group said was rescuing suffering chickens, but whom a jury found guilty. She faces anything from probation to 4-1/2 years in prison.
