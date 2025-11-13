News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
Dinner at Tito’s Sandwiches and Empanadas
Dinner at Tito’s Sandwiches and Empanadas, on the south side of Colorado a bit east of Ivy. Got three ground beef empanadas for $2.99 apiece and a soda for $2.99. Good and filling. Two were plenty; I took one home.
- Brad Haugaard
at
11/13/2025
Labels:
restaurants
,
school
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment