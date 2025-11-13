News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Dinner at Tito’s Sandwiches and Empanadas


Dinner at Tito’s Sandwiches and Empanadas, on the south side of Colorado a bit east of Ivy. Got three ground beef empanadas for $2.99 apiece and a soda for $2.99. Good and filling. Two were plenty; I took one home. 

