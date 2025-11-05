Arcadia Police seeking victims in sexual abuse case

The Arcadia Police Department Detective Bureau is seeking additional victims related to a sexual abuse case. On October 21, 2025, Tsungyu Chien, also known as Arnold Chien, was arrested and charged with several crimes related to the sexual assault of a minor.
On November 3, 2025, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office reviewed the cased and filed three felony charges against Chien. Chien is currently on court ordered house arrest.
Due to Chien's work as a tutor and his potential contact with other juveniles, detectives are seeking to identify any additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have had inappropriate contact or interactions with Chien is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5188 or 626-574-5183, and reference case number 2504209.
Contact Information:
Kollin Cieadlo
Administrative - Detective Bureau
626-574-5183
kcieadlo@arcadiaca.gov
- Brad Haugaard
