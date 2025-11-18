Max - a certified good boy and all-around good company

Meet Max, a four-year-old certified good boy at Pasadena Humane. Max is a gentle, affection Akita who loves nothing more than pets. He’ll even give you a soft nudge to remind you of that! After coming into the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him, he’s shown us just how calm and friendly he can be.
Max is great on a leash, takes treats very softly, is house trained, and has done well around other dogs out on several adoption events. He is consistently loved by staff and volunteers alike, and has been described as easygoing, easy to handle, and all-around wonderful company.
If you’re looking for a loving guy who’s ready to steal your heart in no time, look no further. Max is available for a 10-day adoption trial today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
