Get rid of e-waste by your curb Nov. 13

Free curbside e-waste collection for Monrovia residents will take place Thursday, Nov. 13, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Residents must complete a pick-up form and place items at the curb by 7:30 a.m. Accepted items include computers, phones, and tablets. Large appliances require separate pickup through Athens Services. Self-service drop-off is also available at the Monrovia Public Works Yard (600 S Mountain Ave), Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
