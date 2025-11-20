School superintendent statement on proposed closure of Santa Fe Middle Scchool

Following is a letter from Monrovia Schools Superintendent Paula Hart Rodas announcing her recommendation to close Santa Fe Middle School.
The Monrovia Unified School District (MUSD) has reviewed all feedback from families, employees, and the community at large to prepare a recommendation regarding the consolidation of the district’s two middle schools - Clifton Middle School and Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School. Input was gathered through a series of in-person and virtual informational meetings, a public survey, and direct communications. We recognize that discussions about school consolidation can be emotional and difficult, and we sincerely appreciate the thoughtful input and perspectives shared by our community.
During tonight’s MUSD Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Paula Hart Rodas presented her recommendation to keep Clifton Middle School open as part of the Fiscal Stabilization Plan. We understand closing a school brings sadness, uncertainty, and concern for many students, families, staff, and alumni. These feelings are real, and the district does not take them lightly. The Board of Education is expected to make a final decision at its next meeting on December 17, 2025.
The district is recommending that Clifton Middle School become the sole campus for all middle school students in 7th and 8th grade beginning in August, 2026. Our commitment moving forward is to support all students, families, and staff through this transition and ensure a positive, stable learning environment.
The district is seeking public comments regarding the repurposing of the campus of the school that may be closed.
“Thank you to the many parents and community members who engaged in our process as we worked carefully to determine the path forward to achieve fiscal stabilization. We appreciate your partnership and continued support.”
-Dr. Paula Hart Rodas
