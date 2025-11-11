A Moment in Monrovia History: A thank-you card to a beloved teacher
A 1949 handcrafted card to Yetta (Dexter) Anson from three of her students thanking her for her 50 years as a teacher - from 1899 to 1949. Click it to enlarge. From the Steve Baker collection. For more views of the card and full details, click here.
