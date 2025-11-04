Sweet goofy Campion has an unforgettable smile

Campion is a big, gray pittie at Pasadena Humane with an unforgettable smile. This handsome boy came to the shelter after the Eaton Fire unfortunately displaced his family. While his beginning days under our care were a bit stressful, he’s shown himself to be a playful, affectionate companion.
Out in the shelter’s training yard, Campion lights up — happily chasing squeaky toys and balls, leaning in for pets, and rolling over for belly rubs from everyone he knows. He’s a sweet, goofy guy who just wants to be near those he trusts.
That being said, Campion’s perfect home is a calm one with no other pets or young kids, where he can relax and feel secure. He may need a little patience with new people, but he is so worth it.
After all he’s been through, Campion’s ready to share that huge smile with a family of his own. Come meet Campion — and see why he’s impossible not to love!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
