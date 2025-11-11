Maximus, a well-mannered and gentle giant, is for free in November

Maximus is a 9-year-old brown pit bull mix at Pasadena Humane who is all heart and ready for a new beginning. An Eaton Fire survivor who lost his home, this gentle giant hasn’t let hardship dim his spirit. Calm, affectionate, and well-mannered – according to his beloved foster family - Maximus is potty trained, sleeps soundly through the night, and is a perfect gentleman in the house.
He enjoys leisurely walks, relaxing in the sun, and soaking up affection from everyone he meets. Maximus would do best as the only dog in the home, where he can be the center of attention and love.
Come meet Maximus at Pasadena Humane — and take him (or another senior sweetheart) home for free this November during Senior Pet Month!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
