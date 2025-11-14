City Council to consider Route 66 signs and rules to support construction of bungalow courts; also will hold final hearing on assessment district proposal

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider adding Route 66 signs on the old routes through town in anticipation of the road's 2026 centennial. The signs will mark the original 1926-1934 route along Shamrock and Foothill, with refreshed signage on Huntington Drive (Route 66 started along Foothill then was switched to Huntington Drive). There will be 16 signs, 12 replacements on Huntington, directional signs at key intersections, and "Historic Old Town" and bypass signs. Details.
~ Hold a final public hearing on the proposed assessment district. This will be you last chance if you want to give the City Council your thoughts. Here is the city staff report on the proposed district and here is an earlier news report.
~ Consider an amendment to zoning rules to support bungalow court development. Bungalow courts are defined as multi-family homes arranged around a shared landscaped courtyard. The amendment would set size limits for these structures - height, width, depth - and allows their placement in front and side setbacks when part of a bungalow court. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment