Meeting to discuss efforts to get Old Town listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Dec. 2
Garden Club Christmas party Dec. 2
Winter Adult Craft Night at the Library, Dec. 2
Carolers will sing in Old Town on Saturdays in December
Christmas Parade set for Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Horse-drawn carriage rides set for Sundays in December
Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees on Dec. 6
Wheelhouse Ceramics sale set for Dec. 6
Produce in the Park - share produce and other food, Dec. 6 in Library Park
Introductory ukelele lessons Dec. 6 at Library
San Gabriel Valley Choral Company free caroling event Dec. 7
Santa's Monrovia tour scheduled for Dec. 8-12
Santa and cheap children's books at the Library Dec. 13
'Let it Snow,' an evening of winter songs, Dec. 13
- Brad Haugaard
