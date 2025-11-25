'Perfect Girl' Roxy, victim of Eaton fire, looking for new home in time for holidays

Meet Roxy - a 10-year-old Siberian Husky at Pasadena Humane who is ready to spend the holidays in a loving, forever home! This sweet senior girl has been through a lot, as she first came to Pasadena Humane during the Eaton Fire for emergency boarding. When her owner sadly could no longer care for her, Roxy was surrendered into the shelter’s care. Despite everything, she remains the gentlest soul. During a recent adoption event, she was the star of the show, happily accepting treats and pets from everyone who stopped by. She is often described by staff as a “perfect girl”.
Roxy recently underwent a surgery to repair a severe knee tear that had made everyday movement painful. Thanks to an incredible outpouring of support, her surgery was a success, and she’s now healing beautifully in her foster home. She’s expected to make a full recovery and enjoy a future of pain-free walks, cuddles, and playtime. Now all she needs is her forever family.
Roxy’s adoption fee is waived through the month of November in honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month, so if you’re looking for a gentle, grateful, holiday-ready companion, please consider adopting sweet Roxy, for free!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment