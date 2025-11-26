News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Santa's Monrovia tour scheduled for Dec. 8-12


Santa will tour Monrovia nightly from Dec. 8 to 12 with Fire & Rescue, Police, and Public Works. Each evening he’ll visit a different neighborhood. Full schedule to be announced.

- Brad Haugaard

