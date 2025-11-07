Coming Up in Monrovia!

Centre Stage to present Shrek, the Musical at IFGF Church Nov. 7, 8, 9
Yoga tomorrow morning at Kiwanis Park for $5 donation. Nov. 8
Hands-on gardening for children at the Library Nov. 8
California Native Plant Sale Nov. 8 at Historical Museum
Free seminar on senior financial abuse Nov. 10
Get rid of e-waste by your curb Nov. 13
Learn to make DIY garden gifts Nov. 15
Celebrating Games Month at the Library, Nov. 15
Scholarship Gala on Nov. 15 will honor local sports alumni
Community Prayer Breakfast Nov. 21
