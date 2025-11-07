News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Coming Up in Monrovia!

Centre Stage to present Shrek, the Musical at IFGF Church Nov. 7, 8, 9

Yoga tomorrow morning at Kiwanis Park for $5 donation. Nov. 8

Hands-on gardening for children at the Library Nov. 8

California Native Plant Sale Nov. 8 at Historical Museum

Free seminar on senior financial abuse Nov. 10

Get rid of e-waste by your curb Nov. 13 

Learn to make DIY garden gifts Nov. 15 

Celebrating Games Month at the Library, Nov. 15 

Scholarship Gala on Nov. 15 will honor local sports alumni 

Community Prayer Breakfast Nov. 21

- Brad Haugaard


