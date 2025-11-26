News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia History Library Catalog Monrovia Now for cellphones My Posts RSS feed About MonroviaNow

Breakfast at Elements


Had a light breakfast at Elements Restaurant and Bar, in the Doubletree Hotel on Huntington. Got the English Muffin Sandwich for $9, and a coffee for $2.95. They also have a buffet for $19.99. Sandwich and service very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Experimental. try to get to work on mobile devices