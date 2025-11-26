News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Breakfast at Elements
Had a light breakfast at Elements Restaurant and Bar, in the Doubletree Hotel on Huntington. Got the English Muffin Sandwich for $9, and a coffee for $2.95. They also have a buffet for $19.99. Sandwich and service very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
11/26/2025
