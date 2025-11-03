News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  My Posts   •  Restaurants   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

California Teacher of the year explains how her dwarfism helps in teaching

Here's a video clip of Dr. Heather Povinelli, a Teacher of the Year for the state of California, who teaches at Monrovia's Bradoaks School, explaining how her dwarfism is an asset to her teaching.

- Brad Haugaard
