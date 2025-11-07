Scholarship Gala will honor local sports alumni

The Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will hold a Scholarship Gala on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the DoubleTree, honoring Monrovia and Duarte alumni who have made an impact in professional sports. Dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, and a Best Sports Outfit contest. Email mdbaainfo@gmail.com for questions. Tickets are $75 and available on Eventbrite , Zelle (mdbaainfo@gmail.com), or buy paper tickets at Simply Divine Beauty Supply (301 W. Huntington Dr.).
- Brad Haugaard
