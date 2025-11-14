The play Frozen, Jr., at Monrovia High tonight and tomorrow, Nov. 14-15
Celebrating Games Month at the Library, Nov. 15
Scholarship Gala on Nov. 15 will honor local sports alumni
Learn to make DIY garden gifts Nov. 15
Stargazing party at Library Nov. 18
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving food distribution, Nov. 17, 20, 21
School Board meeting; superintendent to recommend closure of one middle school, Nov. 19
Thanksgiving gathering and Christmas tree lighting Nov. 20 in Library Park
Children can create Thanksgiving craft at Library, Nov. 25
Community Prayer Breakfast Nov. 21
Low-stimulation morning for neurodivergent children Nov. 22
Hands-on creative play for kids during Thanksgiving break, Nov. 24
Garden Club Christmas party Dec. 2
Monrovia Christmas Parade Dec. 4
Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees on Dec. 6
- Brad Haugaard
