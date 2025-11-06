Monrovia Police: Arson extinguished on Myrtle; Overturned vehicle, DUI suspected; Girlfriend steals dog; Restraining order violator arrested; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 489 service events, resulting in 83 investigations.
Mental Evaluation
October 30 at 12:15 a.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby and made several comments to insinuate that he wanted to harm himself. Officers made contact with him and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Critical Missing
October 30 at 4:41 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Bonita regarding a missing female juvenile. She was entered into the system as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
October 30 at 11:06 a.m. – A caller in the area of Huntington and Monterey reported a male subject passed out on a bench. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 11:21 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Cypress. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and received treatment.
Grand Theft
October 30 at 11:24 a.m. – A victim in the 400 block of W. Walnut reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication
October 30 at 2:48 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a vacant residence in the 100 block of S. Mountain regarding a trespasser. Officers arrived as the subject was walking out of the property. Upon contact, the subject displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 3:33 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a scooter was reported in the area of Duarte and Walker. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The scooter rider was struck and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and refused to be transported to a hospital.
Arson
October 31 at 4:10 a.m., a fire was reported in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 31 at 5:16 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Duarte and Myrtle made contact with a subject who they knew from prior contacts. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
October 31 at 6:34 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Walnut reported his vehicle was burglarized and his wallet stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
October 31 at 2:13 p.m. – A caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that someone used his information to open a phone plan with a utility company. This was discovered after running a credit report. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 31 at 4:00 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Huntington and Mayflower. Officers arrived and discovered one of the parties involved fled and did not exchange information with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
October 31 at 4:25 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Olive reported that her parked vehicle had been hit by another vehicle while parked. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence
October 31 at 11:21 p.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed sigs of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
November 1 at 1:48 a.m., a caller in the area of Shamrock and Foothill reported his girlfriend was laying in the middle of the street trying to harm herself. Officers arrived and made contact with her. An investigation revealed she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 5:11 a.m. – While patrolling the area of Myrtle and Maple, an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Critical
November 1 at 8:42 a.m., a family in the 600 block of Los Angeles reported a family member missing. Officers were able to locate him at a shopping center.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 10:04 a.m., a male subject entered the MPD lobby and began to yell and act belligerently. Officers made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 11:21 a.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. A computer search revealed he had numerous warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 5:01 p.m., multiple callers in a complex in the 300 block of Linwood reported an intoxicated male subject yelling at residents. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 6:22 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Mountain reported someone loitering in a vacant property. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was not authorized to be there. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 8:57 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 200 block of W. Lemon. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects involved. An investigation revealed who the aggressor was. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Curfew / Alcohol Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 9:38 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Mayflower reported a loud disturbance. Officers arrived and located the disturbance. An investigation revealed two juveniles were in violation of curfew and were in possession of a controlled substance and alcohol. The subjects were arrested and released to their guardians.
Theft / Trespass – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 4:31 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Encino reported that his girlfriend returned to his residence after he kicked her out and stole his dog. Officers arrived and located the female subject and the dog a short distance away. The dog was returned to his owner. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Fire
November 2 at 11:04 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Hillcrest reported a vehicle fire. MPD and MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Juvenile
November 2 at 7:26 p.m., a caller requested a welfare check of a juvenile female in the 700 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and made contact with the juvenile’s grandparents who reported that they had not seen him in a day. The juvenile was entered into the system as missing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
November 2 at 8:01 p.m., multiple callers reported an overturned vehicle in the area of Diamond and Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject sitting on the curb and exhibiting sings of intoxication. MFD responded and provided the driver with medical treatment. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 3 at 3:16 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 6:51 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. El Norte said there was a female in the lot at a vacant property. Officers arrived and contacted the female who was a transient. A computer check revealed she had warrants for her arrest. She was also in possession of burglary tools and paraphernalia. She was arrested and transported to the station where she was booked and released with a citation to appear.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 7:51 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Olive saw a subject known to be a wanted person. A computer search confirmed he was wanted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
November 3 at 9:43 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Wildrose reported his parked vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 3 at 10:13 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of Monroe Place reported the tailgate to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public
November 3 at 11:24 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Foothill reported a known male subject on her front porch with a bottle of alcohol. Officers arrived and made contact with him. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 1:08 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject passed out on a bench. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft
November 3 at 3:04 p.m., a victim at a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart. This investigation is continuing.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 9:08 a.m., a fight was reported in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the individuals involved. An investigation revealed a male subject stole a female subject’s phone at a bus stop and walked away. A male juvenile asked the male subject for the phone back and the male subject attacked the juvenile. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 10:27 a.m., a caller in the area of Magnolia and Foothill reported a male subject sleeping on a sidewalk. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be intoxicated. A computer search revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud / Scam
November 4 at 10:59 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista reported that he was scammed after clicking on a link on his computer. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 4 at 4:04 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Walnut reported her residence was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 9:05 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of Encino reported that his brother was in violation of a court order. The subject fled prior to officers’ arrival, but officers were able to locate him nearby. A computer search confirmed the restraining order. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrests – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 4:19 a.m. – Officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw two subjects in a park after hours and in violation of a municipal code. The officers made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. An investigation revealed the other subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They were both arrested.
Domestic Violence / Restraining Order – Suspects Arrested
November 5 at 5:56 a.m. – A caller in the 200 block of Violet reported hearing a female subject crying for a long time. Officers arrived and heard a possible physical altercation taking place inside. The officers were able to make contact with the female and male subject inside. An investigation revealed the female subject was the aggressor. A computer search revealed the male subject had a court order preventing him from making contact with the female subject. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
November 5 at 7:00 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Fifth reported his parked vehicle burglarized. The vehicle had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
November 5 at 9:24 a.m., a clerk for a store in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported an argument with a customer that turned physical when the customer threw a piece of merchandise at the clerk. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 9:54 a.m., while patrolling the area of Evergreen and Magnolia an officer saw a male subject who appeared to be asleep. The officer made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 11:13 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject attempting to break into a building through a window. Officers arrived and did not find any damage to the building. An investigation determined he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 5 at 12:15 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Diamond. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 2:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. An investigation revealed a store employee and a customer were involved in a verbal dispute. A computer search revealed the customer had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Identity Theft
November 5 at 4:46 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported his identity stolen. An investigation revealed the victim’s identity was used to open a bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 5 at 5:54 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that someone collided with his parked vehicle and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 5 at 7:53 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Primrose reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
