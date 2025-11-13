Monrovia Police: Not a gun, just shaped like one; Business arson, suspect arrested; Drunk kicks cop; Fire in Library Park; Drugs delivered to wrong address

During this period the Police Department handled 486 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Drug Activity / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 4:46 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject pointed a gun at him. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed it was not a gun, but an object shaped like a gun. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 6 at 7:49 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Mayflower. No injuries were reported.
Grand Theft Auto
November 6 at 9:09 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Duarte reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
November 6 at 9:54 a.m., an employee from the business 3300 block of S. Peck reported fraudulent activity in his bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 6 at 10:53 a.m., a caller in the area of Camino Real and Peck reported his trailer stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
November 6 at 11:17 a.m., an employee from a facility in the 100 block of E. Palm reported a juvenile female subject as a runaway. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 8:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived, located the vehicle, and made contact with the three occupants. A computer check revealed one of the passengers had a warrant for her arrest. She was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 10:22 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Foothill saw a subject known from prior contacts. The officer made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. A search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest / Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 1:26 a.m., officers patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject in the park after hours. The officers made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 2:47 p.m., a caller in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia reported a female subject loitering on their property. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. A computer search revealed she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 8:43 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 8 at 1:31 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that her cell phone was stolen while she was shopping in a store. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 4:55 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of W. Lime made contact with a subject who displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation confirmed that the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grant Theft
November 8 at 9:03 p.m., a victim shopping at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported his electric scooter stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 12:17 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw two bicyclists commit traffic violations. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the bicyclists. A computer search reveled both subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 6:43 a.m., a family disturbance was reported at a residence in the 1300 block of Los Robles. Officers arrived and made contact with the residents. A female subject was determined to be the dominant aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
November 9 at 6:38 p.m., a caller in the area of Colorado and Myrtle reported that his vehicle was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 12:01 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Central saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated. A brief pursuit ensued. The driver and passenger were then contacted without incident. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 3:32 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported flames coming from a commercial structure. Officers and MFD responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. The suspect was later identified in another arson and arrested.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 1:53 p.m., a witness in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject vandalizing electrical devices and pulling flags out of the ground. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was also identified as the suspect from a prior vandalism incident. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision / Battery on Officer – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 2:06 p.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. While officers were conducting an intoxication investigation the driver kicked an officer. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
November 10 at 3:53 p.m., a battery was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. An investigation revealed the incident was related to road rage. This investigation is continuing.
Defrauding an Innkeeper – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 6:15 p.m., a business owner in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported that a patron was refusing to pay his food and beverage bill. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 10 at 9:31 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the area of Lime and Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The pedestrian suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 2:32 a.m., a fire was reported in a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers and MFD responded. The fire was successfully extinguished and suspect information was provided to patrol officers. A suspect was located, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 4:42 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a subject passed out behind the wheel. The officer made contact with the subject and an investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 8:27 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Evergreen an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 11 at 11:30 a.m., a solo traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. No injuries were reported.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 12:07 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a female subject inside was not permitted in the premises. Officers arrived and made contact with a female subject who was determined to have been arrested for the same offense at the same location in the past. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 11 at 3:53 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a tire from his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 11 at 4:27 p.m., a victim shopping at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported her purse was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 11:29 a.m., MPD was alerted to two subjects who had committed a theft in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The subjects were apprehended and positively identified. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity
November 12 at 12:15 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Chestnut reported receiving a suspicious package. Officers arrived and determined the package contained a controlled substance. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 12 at 12:26 p.m., a victim in the 1300 block of Los Robles reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 12 at 3:27 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Vandalism
November 12 at 8:01 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of El Nido reported his tired slashed. This investigation is continuing.
