Council to consider upgrading police communications system

At its next meeting (agenda here) the City Council will consider upgrading its Public Safety Communications Center for $790,447 plus 10% contingency, and an annual fee of $67,656. The project replaces the 17-year-old analog VHF system with a digital UHF network offering encryption, reliability and integration into the countywide Interagency Communications Interoperability (ICI) System. The plan includes new Motorola consoles, repeaters, routers, monitors, fiber work, and specialized dispatch furniture, and it brings the system into compliance with Department of Justice/FBI rules requiring criminal justice information or information that can identify individuals be encrypted. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
