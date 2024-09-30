News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Storytime at Farmers Market Oct. 5
Storytime at the Farmers Market at Station Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Families can enjoy stories and then explore the Monrovia Farmers Market, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
