Storytime at Farmers Market Oct. 5


Storytime at the Farmers Market at Station Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Families can enjoy stories and then explore the Monrovia Farmers Market, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard

