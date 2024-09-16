Monrovia High Students Learn Entrepreneurship Through Venture Valley Game

On September 13, Monrovia High School hosted the Wildcats Biz Battle, a dynamic Venture Valley Game tournament organized in collaboration with the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership and the K12 Foothill Consortium. More than 70 students participated in this interactive business simulation, which challenges players to make strategic decisions and manage multiple businesses.
The day began with speeches from Venture Valley’s Executive Game Producer - and Monrovian - Nick Night, Principal Adrian Ayala, and Amy Foell from the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership, all of whom highlighted the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Monrovia High School CTE teachers Mr. Carlson and Mr. Clauson played a crucial role in organizing and securing student participation for this event. The Venture Valley team worked closely with the Monrovia Unified School District on this event.
Participants navigated the complexities of business management, from setting item prices and employee wages, to repaying loans, all while competing for the top spots on the leaderboard. The competition was fierce, with the standings frequently shifting as players adjusted their strategies and decisions in real-time. As the tournament drew to a close, the final results showcased the students' skills. Arden emerged as the top player, followed by Klocky in second place and Sumitime in third.
The Wildcats Biz Battle combined learning with competition, providing an experience that highlighted both the students' entrepreneurial talents and the engaging nature of the Venture Valley Game.
Source: Venture Valley press release
Brad Haugaard
