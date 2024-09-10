Monrovia Company SiLC Gets Investment From Honda to Develop Car Radar

Monrovia-based SiLC Technologies has received an investment from Honda to develop next-generation FMCW LiDAR.
LiDAR means Light Detection and Ranging. LiDAR systems use lasers to measure distances and movement in the environment, useful - among other things - for detecting objects ahead of cars. FMCW (Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave) is a more efficient form of LiDAR.
SiLC, the leading developer of integrated, single-chip FMCW LiDAR solutions, focuses on enabling advanced AI-based machine vision.
"SiLC is the industry leader in FMCW LiDAR research and development, capable of detecting vehicles and obstacles from long distances," said Manabu Ozawa, Managing Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. He added that he believes SiLC's advanced LiDAR technology will help meet the company's goal of zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.
SiLC's FMCW LiDAR technology addresses critical challenges in vehicle vision, overcoming limitations of current radar and vision systems. It can detect objects at distances of a kilometer or more and measure their velocity accurately.
Dr. Mehdi Asghari, SiLC Technologies CEO, said the investment from Honda will accelerate SiLC's progress toward fully autonomous solutions that enhance safety.
