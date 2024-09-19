Monrovia Police: Lying in Parking Lot; Drunk Threatens Passengers on Bus; Drunk With Fire Extinguisher; More Drunks and Drugs; And Yet More...

Grand Theft
September 12 at 7:55 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of S. Alta Vista called to report that copper piping from an air conditioning unit had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 12 at 9:14 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Olive reported that money and jewelry was stolen from her mother. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 9:48 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of California and Central saw a motorist commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 12 at 10:36 p.m. a resident in the 500 block of E. Olive reported that someone was driving erratically. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. Officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search determined he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
September 13 at 9:08 p.m., a mother in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported that her vehicle was stolen by her daughter. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 9:26 p.m., a bus driver in the area of Huntington and Myrtle reported a passenger was drunk and threatening passengers. Officers arrived and made contact with all of the parties involved. The intoxicated passenger was determined to be a danger to himself and others. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 10:37 p.m., a passerby in the area of Magnolia and Foothill reported a solo vehicle traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed objective symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 12:25 a.m., officers patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle were confronted by a drunk subject who was refused service at a restaurant. Officers determined she was a danger to herself and others. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 1:47 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Longden an officer saw a motorist commit a violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver showed objective symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail for booking to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 1:57 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver showed objective symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 9:48 a.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting incident. An employee reported that a subject left the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying. The suspect was located and detained a short distance away in possession of the stolen property. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Brush Fire
September 14 at 2:32 p.m., several 911 callers reported a fire near the wash in the 700 block of E. Duarte. Officers and MFD responded. The fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 14 at 2:29 p.m., an officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a vehicle theft. An investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle was taken from a secured parking structure. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 5:47 p.m., a restraining order violation was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and located the suspect who was violating a domestic violence restraining order. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 7:00 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Diamond reported that a suspicious person was checking door handles and looking in mailboxes. Officers responded and located a male subject matching the description given by the caller. A search of the subject did not locate any stolen property, but he was found to be in possession a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fire Assist
September 14 at 7:51 p.m., officers and MFD were dispatched to the area of Shamrock and Duarte regarding reports of brush fires. The cause of the fires are unknown. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 11:57 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Mayflower saw a motorist commit a violation and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 1:26 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of Mountain an officer saw a subject loitering near closed businesses. The subject was contacted and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Pursuit / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 1:44 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Montana saw a motorist commit a violation. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not yield and entered the 210 Freeway. Officers pursued the vehicle into Pasadena where the driver finally yielded and exited the vehicle. The driver showed objective symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shots Fired
September 15 at 2:12 a.m., callers in the 100 block of E. Olive reported hearing gun shots. Officers arrived and contacted several subjects who did not witness what occurred. Officers canvassed the area and were able to locate evidence that shots were fired in a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing
September 15 at 2:26 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Magnolia reported that he heard someone bang on his back door. He confronted the subject and the subject fled. Officers arrived and searched the area, but the subject was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspects Arrested
September 15 at 3:00 p.m., a caller reported that his son had been assaulted at a park in the 800 block of E. Olive, resulting in minor injuries. Officers responded to the park and conducted an investigation. An investigation revealed two suspects. The suspects were arrested, cited, and released to their parents.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 9:35 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The store employee identified the suspect and collected the stolen property. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant / Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 11:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cherry reported that he and his brother were arguing and he was locked out of his residence. Officers responded and discovered one of the brothers had battered the other. A computer search revealed the bother had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
September 16 at 12:07 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle parked at a rear loading dock of a closed businesses. The officer made contact with the occupants and discovered that the occupants were in possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collison / Wanted – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 2:58 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Primrose reported that someone collided into her parked vehicle and fled the scene. Officers arrived and were able to locate the suspect vehicle nearby. The driver of the vehicle was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver was wanted by MPD. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault
September 16 at 7:59 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Genoa reported that a passenger in his vehicle assaulted him and walked away. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 8:38 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Cherry reported that his brother assaulted him and threatened to stab him. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim and the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 9:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Encino regarding a subject carrying a fire extinguisher. Officers arrived and didn't see a fire in the area. The suspect was located and contacted. The suspect displayed objective symptoms of being intoxicate. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Lewd act in Public
September 16 at 11:51 a.m., a bus driver in the area of Huntington and Shamrock reported a passenger doing a lewd act to himself. The bus driver stopped the bus and confronted the subject. The subject exited the bus and walked away. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Bike Theft
September 16 at 12:16 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona report his bike stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 16 at 2:11 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Patrician Way walked into the MPD lobby to report fraudulent activity on her credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 16 at 5:03 p.m., a caller in the 1400 block of Encino reported a subject yelling at neighborhoods. Officers arrived and detained the subject. It was apparent the subject was a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Theft
September 17 at 10:38 a.m., a victim parked in the 2600 block of Doray Circle reported his vehicle broken into and property taken while working in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 17 at 10:45 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject inside the location had broken items and a female who was with him stole merchandise and left the location. Officers arrived and located the female subject a short distance away, but the male subject was not located. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 17 at 1:43 p.m., a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Maple was sideswiped by a vehicle and the vehicle continued to drive, fleeing the area. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Structure Fire
September 17 at 3:27 p.m., an officer patrolling near the 500 block of E. Colorado saw a large plume of smoke and began to drive in the direction. Numerous calls were received reporting a home fully engulfed in flames. Officers arrived and nearby residences were evacuated. MFD along with other local agencies arrived to extinguish the flames. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 8:26 a.m., multiple callers reported an illegal burning in the 200 block of W. Evergreen. An officer arrived and made contact with a subject to the rear of a vacant home who was burning trash. The subject was arrested.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 12:36 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of Valle Vista reported she and her roommate were involved in a physical altercation. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation determined the two individuals were involved in an on/off dating relationship. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
