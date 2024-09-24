Charming Charles Wants to Be the Best Dog He Can Be

Charles is a charming 5-year-old pit bull with a big heart and a love for adventure. He’s had quite the journey at Pasadena Humane, showing tremendous growth in confidence and affection over time.
Charles may initially appear shy, but once he warms up, his sweet personality truly shines. He responds well to treats and loves a good scratch behind the ears. You’ll often find him happily leaning into his favorite people for pets or splashing around in the pool during his playtime in the yard.
This handsome boy enjoys his walks and is always eager to explore. While he’s still working on some leash manners, Charles shows great progress with every outing. He’s especially fond of his treat puzzles and enjoys the occasional zoomies in the yard. When he settles down, he loves to curl up at your feet and soak up all the love he can get.
Charles is looking for a patient and understanding adopter who can continue to guide him on his journey to becoming the best dog he can be. With his gentle nature and love for companionship, Charles has all the makings of a loyal and loving friend. He’s ready to find a forever home where he can continue to thrive and share his affection.
Are you ready to give Charles the loving home he deserves? Come meet this sweet boy and see if he’s the perfect match for you.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
