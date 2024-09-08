Pretrial Hearing for Man Accused of Killing His Monrovia Girlfriend

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Robert Anthony Camou, the Monrovia man charged with murder in connection with his girlfriend's disappearance, court officials announced.
The hearing is set for Monday, September 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. in Department C of the Pasadena Courthouse, located at 300 E. Walnut St.
Camou, 27, faces a capital murder charge in the presumed death of Amanda Custer, 31, who vanished on July 29, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing Camou placing Custer's "lifeless body" into his car trunk that day, according to investigators.
The defendant had previously been charged with assault and domestic violence against Custer. In April 2019, he allegedly beat and strangled her, threatening her with a Taser. Charges included one felony count each of first-degree burglary with a person present, injuring a girlfriend, and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Custer had filed a restraining order against Camou in February 2019.
Following Custer's disappearance, authorities found blood and evidence of an assault at Camou's home. A search of his vehicle revealed blood, a tarp, and a digging tool. Surveillance footage later showed Camou at an ampm store in Fontana and a Chase Bank ATM in Azusa.
Camou was arrested on July 30, 2019, after a standoff with police in Los Angeles. He had allegedly been captured on video at a bar allegedly rapping about killing and burying his girlfriend.
If convicted, Camou could face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole. The charge includes a special circumstance allegation of killing a witness and that he was out on bail during the crime.
Despite extensive searches in areas familiar to Camou, including Mount Baldy and Lytle Creek, Custer's body has not been found. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has offered a $10,000 reward for information in the case.
The pretrial hearing marks a significant step in the legal proceedings, which have been ongoing since Camou's initial arraignment was scheduled for September 4, 2019, and subsequently rescheduled to October 10, 2019.
